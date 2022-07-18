Cheapest fuel station in Wolverhampton sees non-stop business

Blakenhall Services (Total Energies) on Dudley Road

Blakenhall Services on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, is currently charging 172.6p per litre of unleaded and 183.6p for diesel.

These prices are more than 10p a litre cheaper than the closest rival, with the gap even larger to the supermarket brands who have inflated their prices despite a cut in fuel duty.

Sainsbury's in Wednesfield is currently charging 185.9p per litre of unleaded and 194.9p for diesel, while Morrisons in Bilston charges 186.7p for unleaded and 194.7p for diesel.

Sanjeev Lal, operations manager, said: "We are trying to do the right thing by the community.

"We are open between 6am and 11pm and we have a tanker a day coming in to make sure there's enough for everybody.

"While we have the savings, we want everyone to take advantage of it.

"We are going to carry on for a while yet, we have had a great response to it."

The station made headlines on Monday July 4 when it was found it was charging significantly less than other retailers on the day nationwide fuel protests were held.

On a recent post, residents thanked the station for the savings, with Maria Brown writing: "Incredible job you’re doing, well done and thank you."

It comes after ‘Big Four’ supermarket fuel prices were questioned, as they do not reflect the savings which independents are passing on to the customers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "Major retailers really need to cut their prices now, and going forwards they need to reduce them as soon as wholesale prices drop to give drivers confidence they’re not being taken for a ride every time they fill up.

"We would love to hear their reasoning for keeping their prices so high in this instance, but we’ve never known them publicly defend themselves.