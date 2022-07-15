Serious van fire closed M5 southbound causing long delays for drivers

M5 vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways

Dramatic pictures showed the vehicle completely alight in the centre lane of the southbound carriageway between Junction 5 for Droithwich Spa and Junction 6 for Worcester.

Flames could be seen engulfing the vehicle while thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

National Highways said shortly before 3pm that the fire service was en-route and that officers would be "implementing a full closure of the road very shortly".

Another photo showed the fire taking hold of the cab and engine of the white van, before it spread to the rest of the vehicle

This was as we drove past at 14:44 pic.twitter.com/9ecscYdo7X — Hannah Hillier (@OMalley__Cat) July 15, 2022

Shortly afterwards the agency confirmed the southbound carriageway had been closed while firefighters doused the flames.

The vehicle after the fire had been put out. Photo: National Highways