Single-vehicle accident closes one lane of M6Toll

M6Toll

The incident was affecting traffic between Junction T6 and T7 northbound carriageway on Thursday morning.

Lane one of the M6Toll was closed, forcing traffic over to lanes two and three.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.40am to reports of a single vehicle RTC between junctions T7 and T6 of the M6 Toll south.

"We currently have one ambulance at the scene."

A spokesperson for the M6Toll added: "The incident on the M6toll between junction T6 and T7 has now cleared and all lanes are open.

"Thank you to all those involved in dealing with the incident.