Go-slow fuel price protest causes tailbacks on M54

The protest caused long tailbacks

The group met at Shifnal Services at 6am to galvanise drivers into a convoy which was travelling on the M54 to junction 1 and then coming back to the services.

The protest was one of many go-slow protests around the country on a planned day of action, with another one in the Midlands being held on the M6 Junction Three for Coventry and Nuneaton.

The protest passes junction 3 of the M54, with a police escort back towards Telford

The protest passes junction 3 of the M54, with a police escort back towards Telford

Fuel protestors

Telford businessman Andy Carloman has organised the M54 convoy under the banner ‘Stand Up to Fuel Prices UK Wide’. The group of around 20 were met by police at the services and were advised how to proceed legally with the protest.

They were back at the services in around an hour.

Fuel protestors

Police talk with protestors at Telford Services

Paul Dart

Self employed driver Paul Dart from Wolverhampton drove his van on the protest. Before he set off he told the Shropshire Star he had seen his fuel costs go up 50 per cent in a matter of months and is now coming out of the delivery industry to train as an HGV driver.

Elsewhere, protesters brought the M4 to standstill with rolling roadblocks.

Campaigners focused on a stretch of motorway between Bristol and South Wales, including the Prince of Wales Severn bridge crossing, as part of action calling for a cut in fuel duty.

For a few minutes, both carriageways of the M4 approaching the Severn crossing were brought to a standstill by go-slow protests travelling east and west.

Two police motorcyclists rode in front of four vehicles travelling at around 30mph from the Bristol area towards South Wales.

There was a marked police patrol car behind the protesters, followed by dozens of queuing motorists.

A larger convoy of protesters drove over the Severn crossing heading into England from Wales with a large backlog of traffic following behind.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he will carefully consider calls for a “more substantial” fuel duty cut after the 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.