Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Metro not serving Wolverhampton as tram fault disrupts service

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Tram services in the Black Country were hit by problems again on Sunday afternoon.

Trams were not reaching St George's, Wolverhampton, on Sunday afternoon
Trams were not reaching St George's, Wolverhampton, on Sunday afternoon

West Midlands Metro announced at 2.30pm that due to a tram fault, services were unable to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

The problem meant trams were only running between Birmingham Bull Street and Priestfield.

Passengers were told they could use their tram tickets on National Express West Mildands' 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield before the service was restored shortly after 3pm.

The disruption comes two days after the service had to be stopped early along the whole network for repairs to the overhead line.

Trams only started running again last month after being withdrawn for three months when cracks were found, however a full service running all the way the Library and New Street in Birmingham has yet to be restored.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News