West Midlands Metro not serving Wolverhampton as tram fault disrupts service

Trams were not reaching St George's, Wolverhampton, on Sunday afternoon

West Midlands Metro announced at 2.30pm that due to a tram fault, services were unable to run between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

The problem meant trams were only running between Birmingham Bull Street and Priestfield.

Passengers were told they could use their tram tickets on National Express West Mildands' 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield before the service was restored shortly after 3pm.

The disruption comes two days after the service had to be stopped early along the whole network for repairs to the overhead line.