West Midlands Metro trams to stop at 8pm tonight to repair overhead damage

The damage to the power lines prevented West Midlands Metro trams from running between Wednesbury and Birmingham on Friday morning, leaving only the section between Wednesbury and Wolverhampton open.
West Midlands Metro announced at lunchtime on Friday that a 20-minute service into Birmingham was being reinstated, but warned that from 8pm the whole service would stop running
While the service could resume shortly after noon, the whole service will stop at 8pm this evening in order to make repairs to the overhead line.
Tickets will be accept on the 74 and 79 buses this evening and on West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast train services.
In a message to passengers, West Midlands Metro said the aim is to run a normal service on Saturday.
The beleaguered network has faced much misfortune over the last twelve months, and only started operating again in June after being suspended for three months when yet more cracks were found in the trams.