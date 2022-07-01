West Midlands Metro trams to stop at 8pm tonight to repair overhead damage

Services will stop at 8pm this evening for essential repairs.

The damage to the power lines prevented West Midlands Metro trams from running between Wednesbury and Birmingham on Friday morning, leaving only the section between Wednesbury and Wolverhampton open.

West Midlands Metro announced at lunchtime on Friday that a 20-minute service into Birmingham was being reinstated, but warned that from 8pm the whole service would stop running

While the service could resume shortly after noon, the whole service will stop at 8pm this evening in order to make repairs to the overhead line.

The overhead line was damaged on Thursday night. Photo: West Midlands Metro

Essential repairs need to be done to the overhead line. Photo: West Midlands Metro

Tickets will be accept on the 74 and 79 buses this evening and on West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast train services.

In a message to passengers, West Midlands Metro said the aim is to run a normal service on Saturday.