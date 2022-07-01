Notification Settings

Trams between Wednesbury and Birmingham off thanks to damage to overhead line

By Eleanor Lawson

Trams are off between Wednesbury and Birmingham today after damage was found to the overhead lines.

It's the latest misfortune to hit the service, which has had to stop on three separate occasions over the past year due to cracks in the trams.

Currently, trams cannot run between Wednesbury Great Western St and Bull St in Birmingham.

Therefore, services are only running between Wolverhampton St George's and Wednesbury Great Western Street.

Tickets are being accepted on the 74 and 79 buses between Wednesbury and Birmingham, as well as West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast railway services.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

