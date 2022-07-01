Trams between Wednesbury and Birmingham off thanks to damage to overhead line

It's the latest misfortune to hit the service, which has had to stop on three separate occasions over the past year due to cracks in the trams.

Currently, trams cannot run between Wednesbury Great Western St and Bull St in Birmingham.

⚠️ #WMMUpdate - 07:00 - Trams are still unable to run between Bull St and Wednesbury Great Western St.



Tickets accepted on @nxwestmidlands 74 and 79 between Wednesbury and Birmingham.



Tickets also accepted on @WestMidRailway, @AvantiWestCoast between Wolverhampton & Birmingham pic.twitter.com/A6tH8lp04V — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) July 1, 2022

Therefore, services are only running between Wolverhampton St George's and Wednesbury Great Western Street.