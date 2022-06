The M5 between Junctions 3 and 4. Photo: Google

National Highways reported at 5.40am that the HGV had overturned between Junction 3 for Quinton and Junction 4 for Rubery, closing two lanes of the southbound carriageway.

The stranded lorry caused tailbacks for around one mile and added an estimated 30 minutes onto journey times.

The HGV was cleared from the scene around two hours later.