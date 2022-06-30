Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry loaded with lithium batteries bursts into flames on M6 causing extensive delays

By Nathan RoweStaffordshireTransportPublished: Comments

A lorry loaded with lithium ion batteries burst into flames on the M6 on Thursday afternoon causing "extensive" delays.

Lorry fire on the M6, credit: Central Motorway Police Group
Lorry fire on the M6, credit: Central Motorway Police Group

The M6 Northbound had to be closed at around 1pm between Junction 15 for Stoke and Junction 16 for Crewe due to the fire.

Lanes two and three had reopened shortly after 2pm but significant delays are still expected, with drivers warned to allow more time for journeys.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "Lanes 2 and 3 are now open on the M6 northbound between Junction 15 in Stoke and Junction 16 in Crewe due to the fire.

"Lane 1 remains closed. Thank you for your patience."

The agency's travel updates showed queues reaching back to Junction 13 for Stafford with delays of around 50 minutes expected. Travel conditions weren't expected to return to normal until 4.30pm.

Transport
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News