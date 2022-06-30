Lorry loaded with lithium batteries bursts into flames on M6 causing extensive delays

Lorry fire on the M6, credit: Central Motorway Police Group

The M6 Northbound had to be closed at around 1pm between Junction 15 for Stoke and Junction 16 for Crewe due to the fire.

Lanes two and three had reopened shortly after 2pm but significant delays are still expected, with drivers warned to allow more time for journeys.

We are assisting @StaffsFire with a lorry fire on the M6 northbound just past j15 it’s loaded with lithium ion batteries @HighwaysWMIDS are on scene. The delays are extensive. Please exit at j14 or j15. 5453. pic.twitter.com/Y2MqxoG09t — CMPG (@CMPG) June 30, 2022

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "Lanes 2 and 3 are now open on the M6 northbound between Junction 15 in Stoke and Junction 16 in Crewe due to the fire.

"Lane 1 remains closed. Thank you for your patience."