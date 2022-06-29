List of roadworks due to take place in coming days across region

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Walsall:

• A5, from 8pm on June 6 to 6am on Thursday, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 eastbound and westbound, Washbrook Lane to Hanney Hay Roundabout, carriageway closures for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M6, from 9pm on June 20 to 6am on Thursday, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, carriageway and associated slip road closure for carriageway resurfacing.

• M6, from 7am on April 27 to 5am on September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

Stafford:

• A34, from 9pm June 28 to 6am on Thursday, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, lane closures and carriageway closure (with traffic leaving at junction 14 and rejoining at junction 14) for structure - new/reconstruction.

• A34, from 9pm June 28 to 6am on July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 13 to junction 15, Lane closures and slip road closures for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5, from 9pm on Friday to 6am on July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures with single lane running including, junction 14 entry and exit slip closures and junction 13 entry and exit slip closures for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Kier.

South Staffordshire:

• M6, from 8pm February 14 to 5am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 10A to junction 11, lane closures with closure of Hilton park slip roads for electrical works.

• M54, from 9pm July 6 to 5am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 including M54, junction 1 to M6 southbound, Lane, carriageway and slip/link road closures for bridge inspections.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes':

Walsall:

• M6, from midnight on February 2, 2020 to 11.59pm on April 29, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

• A5, from 9pm on December 8 2021 to 5.30am on September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

Stafford:

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

• A34, from 6am April 14 2018 to 11.59pm August 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 junctions 13 to 15 northbound and southbound, narrow lanes with temporary speed restrictions, site clearance and cabling works.

• M6, from 9pm on June 27 to 6am on Friday, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 14 to junction 15, lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M6, from 9pm on June 30 to 6am on July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Kier.

• M6, from 9pm on July 4 to 6am on July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane closures for technology works.

• M6, from 9pm on July 5 to 6am on July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14, Lane closures for technology works.

• M6, from 9pm on July 6 to 6am on July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for technology works.

South Staffordshire:

• A449, from 8pm on May 2 to 6am to Thursday, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound and southbound, from M54, junction 2 to school lane, lane closure for drainage pipe works.

• M6, from 9pm on June 28 to 6am on July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 11 to junction 13, lane closures for grass cutting.

• A449, from 9pm on July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound, Coven to Gailey, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.