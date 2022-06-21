Long queues forming as M54 crash blocks both lanes of carriageway

The M54 between Junctions 3 and 2. Photo: Google

National Highways reported shortly after 7.30am that both lanes had been closed on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Whitchurch and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

The agency said that traffic was "passing the scene via the hard shoulder", adding: "There are long delays, please take care on the approach."

Traffic is stretching back beyond Junction 3, with an ambulance and two fire engines seen heading towards the crash site.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash involved two vehicles hitting the central reservation. The fire service reported that nobody was trapped in either vehicle, and that firefighters made the scene safe.

The crash comes on the first day Shropshire's train service ground to a halt due to industrial action.