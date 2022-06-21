Drivers set to face fresh roadworks as railway strikes send more people to the roads

National Highways has released data showing works taking place on major roads in the region, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place in Walsall, Dudley, Cannock, South Staffordshire and Stafford.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes', and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

Roads across the country are expected to be busier than usual this week as a result of the rail strikes causing up to 80 per cent of train services to be cancelled, and vast swathes of the country left with no trains at all.

Figures published by location technology firm TomTom show the level of road congestion at 8am was higher than the same time last week in several cities, including London, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The roadworks expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Walsall

A5, from 8pm Monday, June 6 to 6am Thursday, June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Washbrook Lane to Hanney Hay Roundabout, carriageway closures for White Lining/Road Markings.

M6, ongoing until Friday, September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A Northbound and Southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, Junction 10.

M6, from 9pm Monday, June 20 to 6am Thursday, June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 10 to Junction 9, carriageway and associated slip road closure for carriageway resurfacing.

Cannock

A5, from 8pm Monday, June 6 to 6am Thursday, June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Washbrook Lane to Hanney Hay Roundabout, carriageway closures for white Lining/road Markings.

A5, from 9pm Saturday, June 25 to 6am Sunday, June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound, / A34 / A460 Junctions Churchbridge, Lane and carriageway closure Eastbound, leading to a carriageway closure of the Northern Churchbridge roundabout for resurfacing works, diversion via A5190, A5185 back to A5.

South Staffordshire

A5, from 9pm Saturday, June 25 to 6am Sunday, June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound, / A34 / A460 Junctions Churchbridge, Lane and carriageway closure Eastbound, leading to a carriageway closure of the Northern Churchbridge roundabout for resurfacing works, diversion via A5190, A5185 back to A5.

Stafford

A34, until 10.23am Wednesday, June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 13 to Junction 16, Lane closure for communications.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

Walsall

M6, ongoing until 11.59pm Saturday, April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, hard shoulder closure with speed restrictions, for major schemes works.

A5, ongoing until 5.30am Saturday, September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 Junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

Dudley

M5, from 8pm Monday, June 20 to 5am Thursday, June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 2 to Junction 3, lane closures for lighting repairs works.

South Staffordshire

M6, until 6am Saturday, June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 11 to Junction 13 Lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm Friday, June 17 to 6am Tuesday, June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 15 to Junction 13, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Kier.

A449, ongoing until 6am Thursday, June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 Northbound and Southbound, from M54, Junction 2 to school lane, lane closure for drainage pipe works.

M6, from 8pm Wednesday, June 22 to 6am Friday, June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 12 to Junction 11, lane closures for bridge inspections.