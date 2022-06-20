Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

How will the rail strike affect you? Tell us what impact the walkout will have on your life

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

The biggest rail strike in 30 years will start tomorrow when more than 40,000 workers stage a walkout.

Railway staff are striking on three days this week
Railway staff are striking on three days this week

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are taking part in the industrial action in a row over pay and potential job cuts.

The railways are proposing to make efficiency savings, which unions believe could lead to more than 2,000 job cuts. They argue that many of their members worked throughout the virus crisis and were hailed as ‘Covid heroes’ but now face job cuts, changes to their working conditions and pay rises well below the rate of inflation following years of wage freezes.

Talks continued until Monday, involving senior RMT and rail industry officials, but Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it is up to the unions and employers to negotiate pay and conditions.

Staff at Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway are among those taking part in the strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of this week.

It will lead to fewer than one in five of normally timetabled trains running nationwide, with some places, such as Shropshire, receiving no train service at all on the days workers strike.

We'd like to know how the strike is affecting you this week? Let us know in the comments below or by emailing reporters@expressandstar.co.uk.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Sandwell
Staffordshire
Dudley
Birmingham
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News