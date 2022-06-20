Avanti West Coast strike timetable for Black Country and Staffordshire in full

The train operator is one of 13 which will see staff take industrial action in a row over pay and redundancies.

Around 40,000 RMT union members from train operators and Network Rail will strike on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25, in what has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history".

It means that operators such as Avanti West Coast will be able to operate just a fraction of its normal number of trains.

At the moment the operator has only confirmed the timetable for the first two days of strike action.

The first trains will not be running through the Black Country or Staffordshire until after 8am, with the final services passing through the region by 6pm.

There are only two trains each way connecting Wolverhampton and London, and eight in total running between Birmingham and the capital.

In Staffordshire, 14 Avanti trains will stop at the station in each direction. All 14 heading south will go to London Euston, while half of those heading north will run to Manchester Piccadilly, and the other seven will terminate at Liverpool Lime Street.

Wolverhampton/Birmingham - London timetable

Wolverhampton - 8.24am, 9.24am

Birmingham New Street - 8.50am, 9.50am, 10.45am, 11.47am, 12.50pm, 1.50pm, 2.50pm, 3.50pm

Birmingham International - 9.00am, 10.00am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.00pm, 2.00pm, 3.00pm, 4.00pm

London Euston (arrive) - 10.32am, 11.28am, 12.20pm, 1.27pm, 2.27pm, 3.20pm, 4.30pm, 5.29pm

London - Birmingham/Wolverhampton timetable

London Euston - 8.43am, 9.43am, 10.43am, 11.49am, 12.43pm, 1.43pm, 2.43pm, 3.43pm

Birmingham International - 10.13am, 11.13am, 12.14pm, 1,12pm, 2.02pm, 3.02pm, 4.02pm, 5.13pm

Birmingham New Street (arrive) - 10.24am, 11.25am, 12,25pm, 1.22pm, 2.24pm, 3.23pm, 4.25pm-4.28pm, 5.25pm-5.38pm

Wolverhampton (arrive) - 4.45om 5.55pm

Stafford - London timetable

Stafford - 8.51am, 9.45am, 9.51am, 10.38am, 10.48am, 11.41am, 11.46am, 12.41pm, 12.48pm, 1,43pm, 1.49pm, 2.44pm, 2.49pm, 3.40pm, 4.43pm

London Euston (arrive) - 10.18am, 11.36am, 11.25am, 12.09pm, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 1.20pm, 2.33pm, 2.20pm, 3.26pm, 3.23pm, 4.23pm, 4.20pm, 5.36pm, 6.28pm

London - Stafford - Crewe - Manchester timetable

London Euston - 8.40am, 9.40am, 10.38am, 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.40pm, 2.37pm

Stafford - 10.06am, 11.06am, 12.09pm, 1.07pm, 2.09pm, 3.11pm, 4.06pm, 5.06pm

Crewe - 10.23am, 11.24am, 12.27pm, 1.24pm, 2.27pm, 3.29pm, 4.27pm, 5.26pm

Manchester Piccadilly - 11.04am, 12.07pm, 1.04pm, 2.07pm, 3.08pm, 4.06pm. 5.05pm, 6.05pm

London - Stafford - Crewe - Liverpool timetable

London Euston - 7.54am, 8.56am, 10.05am, 10.56am, 11.38am, 12.56pm, 1.56pm, 2.56pm

Stafford - 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.32am, 12.25pm, 1.19pm, 2.21pm, 3.20pm, 4.23.pm

Crewe - 10.30am, 11.48am, 12.42pm, 1.36pm, 2.38pm, 3.38pm, 4.40pm

Liverpool Lime Street - TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC

Wolverhampton - Preston timetable

Wolverhampton - 7.37am

Crewe - 8.09am

Preston - 8.53am

Preston - Wolverhampton/Birmingham timetable

Preston - 2.17pm

Crewe - 3.01pm

Wolverhampton - 3.45pm

Birmingham New Street - 4.10pm