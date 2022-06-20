Avanti West Coast strike timetable for Black Country and Staffordshire in full

The train operator is one of 13 which will see staff take industrial action in a row over pay and redundancies.
Around 40,000 RMT union members from train operators and Network Rail will strike on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25, in what has been described as the "biggest rail strike in modern history".
It means that operators such as Avanti West Coast will be able to operate just a fraction of its normal number of trains.
At the moment the operator has only confirmed the timetable for the first two days of strike action.
The first trains will not be running through the Black Country or Staffordshire until after 8am, with the final services passing through the region by 6pm.
There are only two trains each way connecting Wolverhampton and London, and eight in total running between Birmingham and the capital.
In Staffordshire, 14 Avanti trains will stop at the station in each direction. All 14 heading south will go to London Euston, while half of those heading north will run to Manchester Piccadilly, and the other seven will terminate at Liverpool Lime Street.
Wolverhampton/Birmingham - London timetable
Wolverhampton - 8.24am, 9.24am
Birmingham New Street - 8.50am, 9.50am, 10.45am, 11.47am, 12.50pm, 1.50pm, 2.50pm, 3.50pm
Birmingham International - 9.00am, 10.00am, 10.56am, 11.56am, 1.00pm, 2.00pm, 3.00pm, 4.00pm
London Euston (arrive) - 10.32am, 11.28am, 12.20pm, 1.27pm, 2.27pm, 3.20pm, 4.30pm, 5.29pm
London - Birmingham/Wolverhampton timetable
London Euston - 8.43am, 9.43am, 10.43am, 11.49am, 12.43pm, 1.43pm, 2.43pm, 3.43pm
Birmingham International - 10.13am, 11.13am, 12.14pm, 1,12pm, 2.02pm, 3.02pm, 4.02pm, 5.13pm
Birmingham New Street (arrive) - 10.24am, 11.25am, 12,25pm, 1.22pm, 2.24pm, 3.23pm, 4.25pm-4.28pm, 5.25pm-5.38pm
Wolverhampton (arrive) - 4.45om 5.55pm
Stafford - London timetable
Stafford - 8.51am, 9.45am, 9.51am, 10.38am, 10.48am, 11.41am, 11.46am, 12.41pm, 12.48pm, 1,43pm, 1.49pm, 2.44pm, 2.49pm, 3.40pm, 4.43pm
London Euston (arrive) - 10.18am, 11.36am, 11.25am, 12.09pm, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 1.20pm, 2.33pm, 2.20pm, 3.26pm, 3.23pm, 4.23pm, 4.20pm, 5.36pm, 6.28pm
London - Stafford - Crewe - Manchester timetable
London Euston - 8.40am, 9.40am, 10.38am, 11.30am, 12.40pm, 1.40pm, 2.37pm
Stafford - 10.06am, 11.06am, 12.09pm, 1.07pm, 2.09pm, 3.11pm, 4.06pm, 5.06pm
Crewe - 10.23am, 11.24am, 12.27pm, 1.24pm, 2.27pm, 3.29pm, 4.27pm, 5.26pm
Manchester Piccadilly - 11.04am, 12.07pm, 1.04pm, 2.07pm, 3.08pm, 4.06pm. 5.05pm, 6.05pm
London - Stafford - Crewe - Liverpool timetable
London Euston - 7.54am, 8.56am, 10.05am, 10.56am, 11.38am, 12.56pm, 1.56pm, 2.56pm
Stafford - 9.22am, 10.22am, 11.32am, 12.25pm, 1.19pm, 2.21pm, 3.20pm, 4.23.pm
Crewe - 10.30am, 11.48am, 12.42pm, 1.36pm, 2.38pm, 3.38pm, 4.40pm
Liverpool Lime Street - TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC, TBC
Wolverhampton - Preston timetable
Wolverhampton - 7.37am
Crewe - 8.09am
Preston - 8.53am
Preston - Wolverhampton/Birmingham timetable
Preston - 2.17pm
Crewe - 3.01pm
Wolverhampton - 3.45pm
Birmingham New Street - 4.10pm
Birmingham International - 4.19pm