Bus timetable changes to National Express services to Walsall, Cannock and the Black Country

The X51 to Cannock

Services affected by the changes include the 11A/11C, 33, 51, 94, 95, 907, 934, 935, 936, 937/937A, 997, X3, X4, X5 and X51.

The majority of the services have to travel through Perry Barr, which has been a traffic black spot due to changes to the road system, between Birmingham, Walsall, Cannock and Brownhills.

Chris Gibbens, Commercial Director at National Express West Midlands, said: "We’re making some changes to several bus timetables across Birmingham and the Black Country to improve service reliability for our customers. So we’re reminding everybody to check the latest timetables before they travel.

"And while it seems like the price of everything is going up, here in the West Midlands there’s one thing that isn’t - our bus tickets. A National Express day saver still costs £4 - the same as it did in 2014."

"If people haven’t used a bus in a while, we’d encourage them to give it a go and save themselves some money. Travelling by bus is a much cleaner, greener and cheaper way to get around - and we have a range of low-cost tickets to suit everybody’s needs."

National Express West Midlands can tap their contactless bank card each time they get on a bus and they’ll never pay more than £4 to travel all day anywhere in the whole West Midlands.