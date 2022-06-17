Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bus timetable changes to National Express services to Walsall, Cannock and the Black Country

By Adam SmithTransportPublished:

National Express West Midlands is making changes to some of its bus timetables from June 26 to improve service reliability.

The X51 to Cannock
The X51 to Cannock

Services affected by the changes include the 11A/11C, 33, 51, 94, 95, 907, 934, 935, 936, 937/937A, 997, X3, X4, X5 and X51.

The majority of the services have to travel through Perry Barr, which has been a traffic black spot due to changes to the road system, between Birmingham, Walsall, Cannock and Brownhills.

Chris Gibbens, Commercial Director at National Express West Midlands, said: "We’re making some changes to several bus timetables across Birmingham and the Black Country to improve service reliability for our customers. So we’re reminding everybody to check the latest timetables before they travel.

"And while it seems like the price of everything is going up, here in the West Midlands there’s one thing that isn’t - our bus tickets. A National Express day saver still costs £4 - the same as it did in 2014."

"If people haven’t used a bus in a while, we’d encourage them to give it a go and save themselves some money. Travelling by bus is a much cleaner, greener and cheaper way to get around - and we have a range of low-cost tickets to suit everybody’s needs."

National Express West Midlands can tap their contactless bank card each time they get on a bus and they’ll never pay more than £4 to travel all day anywhere in the whole West Midlands.

In addition, doing a 5-mile journey on a bus puts out half the carbon into the atmosphere than the same journey done by car. So here in the West Midlands, people can easily save money while they help save the planet.

Transport
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News