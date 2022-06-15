Notification Settings

Warnings of 60-minute delays and cancellations after broken down train causes chaos

By David StubbingsBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Train passengers are being warned of delays of up to 60 minutes this morning after a broken down train caused chaos to services in the West Midlands.

The breakdown near Birmingham New Street caused havoc among services in the Black Country
The train broke down in the Birmingham New Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, blocking some lines into the station.

Despite reports that it had been cleared by around 6.30am, National Rail Enquiries was reporting that services into the city could be cancelled, revised, or delayed by up to an hour, and that disruption could continue until 10.30am.

Services hit by disruption included:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Blackpool North / Crewe / Birmingham New Street and London Euston

  • CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Leicester / Cambridge / Stansted Airport / Nottingham also between Bournemouth and Manchester Piccadilly also between Cardiff Central and Nottingham also between Plymouth / Bristol Temple Meads and Manchester Piccadilly / Leeds / Edinburgh also between Reading and Manchester Piccadilly

  • London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Northampton / Wolverhampton / London Euston /Liverpool Lime Street

  • Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Chester / Holyhead / Llandudno / Aberystwyth

  • West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International / Rugeley Trent Valley / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton / Worcester Shrub Hill / Hereford / Walsall also between Bromsgrove and Lichfield City also between Redditch and Four Oaks

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway passengers were told they could use their tickets on National Express West Midlands bus routes and West Midlands Metro at no extra cost.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

