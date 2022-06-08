Wednesbury town centre improvements on track

Market Place, Wednesbury

Following this phase, it is anticipated that Market Place will then be opened up to vehicle traffic.

The Wednesbury High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) improvements will enhance Market Place, relocate the open air market to Market Place and the top of Union Street, and boost people’s wellbeing through new cycling and walking developments – the latter funded by the Active Travel Fund.

The works are being carried out by Bridge Construction Ltd on behalf of Sandwell Council.

In May, businesses said they had been hit by a fall in trade due to the work, in response to which the council launched free parking in one nearby car park.

Parking at the Ridding Lane car park, which has 47 spaces, will be free until October 22, when the renovations are expected to be completed by.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and growth, said: "We are today writing to businesses in and around Wednesbury town centre to let them know about the progress we have made in the first full month since the works began.

"Most of the underground work has now been completed, and the first phase of the regeneration project is on track to be completed by the end of July.

"Over the coming weeks, Wednesbury residents and visitors to the town will start to see the new area take shape, as we install new kerbs, pave the area around Wednesbury Clock Tower and access road, and install granite setts and ramps to the Market Place carriageway.

"I would like to thank our residents, businesses and visitors to Wednesbury for their patience and forbearance during the course of the works.

"I would also apologise for any inconvenience caused as we make improvements to the town centre’s public spaces that should stimulate the wider regeneration of Wednesbury."