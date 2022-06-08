Notification Settings

Explosions heard as lorry catches fire in A5 crash

By Nathan Rowe

Explosions were heard after a lorry caught fire in a crash on a dual carriageway in Staffordshire.

Drone shot of the accident scene on the A5. Credit: Tech-Mark Media.
The accident took place around 11am on Wednesday on the A5, in Tamworth, between the A51 and B5440.

It was a multi-vehicle collision, reported to have involved two lorries and a car.

Watch video captured by Tech-Mark Media:

Footage of the scene shows smoke billowing from the A5, and people on social media in the area reported hearing loud explosions.

The incident resulted in the closure of the A5 southbound between the A51 and B5440.

The vehicle fire has since been extinguished and the northbound stretch reopened.

The southbound stretch however remained closed while recovery and clean-up took place.

Drone shot of the accident scene on the A5. Credit: Tech-Mark Media.
The damaged lorry: National Highways: West Midlands

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands, said: "The A5 northbound is now open between the A51 and B5440 near Tamworth following an earlier collision.

"The A5 southbound remains closed for recovery and clean up. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area."

