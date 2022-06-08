Explosions heard as lorry catches fire in A5 crash

Drone shot of the accident scene on the A5. Credit: Tech-Mark Media.

The accident took place around 11am on Wednesday on the A5, in Tamworth, between the A51 and B5440.

It was a multi-vehicle collision, reported to have involved two lorries and a car.

Watch video captured by Tech-Mark Media:

Footage of the scene shows smoke billowing from the A5, and people on social media in the area reported hearing loud explosions.

#A5: CLOSED DUE TO SERIOUS INCIDENT



Due to a serious fire, the A5 is currently closed between Fazeley and Mile Oak in #Tamworth. This is in both directions.



More to follow pic.twitter.com/3c5eiHJ3aM — Complete Traffic (@CtrafficUK) June 8, 2022

The incident resulted in the closure of the A5 southbound between the A51 and B5440.

The vehicle fire has since been extinguished and the northbound stretch reopened.

The southbound stretch however remained closed while recovery and clean-up took place.

The damaged lorry: National Highways: West Midlands

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands, said: "The A5 northbound is now open between the A51 and B5440 near Tamworth following an earlier collision.