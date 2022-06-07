Cheapest Black Country petrol stations as prices could soon hit £2 a litre

Fuel prices are displayed at a Shell garage in Fontwell, West Sussex. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story TRANSPORT Fuel. Photo credit should read: Joe Sene/PA Wire.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.

Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.

That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

"The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.

"All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

"The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.

"We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices.

"The Treasury cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March."

Data collected from petrolprices.com show Tesco being the cheapest for fuel in the area, with Morrisons in Bilston being the cheapest.

Here are the more affordable places to fill up: