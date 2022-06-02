Birmingham Airport: Live updates as first day of Jubilee weekend holidaymakers fly out

Bosses are expecting nearly 150,000 people to fly in and out of the West Midlands airport over the bank holiday, with passenger numbers 144 times more than during the same break in 2020, and 10 times higher than this time last year.

However, many travellers - both arriving and departing - have endured a miserable experience this week, with reports of huge queues outside the terminal and long delays at baggage reclaim for those travelling in, with some going home without their luggage.