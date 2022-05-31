A50 upgrade will spark economic growth, claims council chief

Midlands Connect wants the Government to back a series of road improvement schemes across the region

Councillor Philip White has hailed a scheme to improve the A50/A500 corridor in Staffordshire, which bosses say could add £12 billion to the region's economy over the next 60 years, help to unlock more than 12,000 jobs and reduce journey times by 30 minutes.

Alongside regional transport body Midlands Connect, council chiefs are bidding for government funding for the scheme, which they hope can start in 2025.

It comes as a new Yougov survey revealed 72 per cent public support for the project, while four per cent were opposed.

Councillor White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: "The upgrade of the A50/A500 corridor will make a major contribution to the future growth not only of Staffordshire but also the Midlands and wider UK economy.

"As a county council we have set out our economic development priorities which includes improving our strategic transport routes.

"The planned improvements form part of a wider proposal to enhance the productivity of a corridor which is home to many of the country’s leading manufacturers that has huge potential to boost the local and national economy."

He added: "We’re pleased they have received overwhelming backing from local communities.

"We look forward to working closely with Midlands Connect and other council partners to deliver the plans set out in the report."

Midlands Connect head of roads, Swati Mittal, said the research would now play a "key role" in helping to make the case for investment in the A50/A500.