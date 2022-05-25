Wolverhampton ranked third most difficult place to pass driving test first time

L plate

The study by learner insurance experts ingenie examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK.

In Wolverhampton, between 2020 an 2021, a total of 1,279 first attempt tests were taken, with 475 passes - giving the test centre a 37.1 per cent pass rate, the joint-third lowest in the UK.

Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham came out with the lowest percentage of first attempt pass rates ,with just 35.6 per cent between April 2020 and June 2021.

Wednesbury was placed in seventh place, with a pass rate of 39.6 per cent.

Dorchester, in Dorset, was rated the easiest place to pass your driving test first time, with a pass rate of 67.3 per cent, nearly double the amount of those in Birmingham.

A spokesperson for ingenie said: "A driving test is a monumental occasion in someone’s life, and it is the disparity shown in driving test pass rates for first attempts is fascinating. Someone is nearly twice as likely to pass their driving test on their first attempt in Dorchester than in Birmingham.

"Despite there being many factors that make up a driving test and its success, this analysis highlights the clear data demonstrating that some areas have a higher first attempt pass rate than others."

Pin Binning, owner of DGN Driving School, who teaches learner drivers in the West Midlands said: "Whilst the statistics are there to see, and Wolverhampton is ranked third, there are several factors that determine this.

"For example, a city that has more tests will have more of a chance to have a lower percentage compared to quieter towns in the country which have a lot lesser tests.

"Another factor are the roundabouts in the city, which can make it more difficult compared to towns with less roundabouts. This is proved in the statistics that have Birmingham, London and Wolverhampton with lowest rates but will have the most tests taking place."

Hannah, a 21-year-old learner driver from Wolverhampton agrees with the research, and that Wolverhampton is a difficult place to learn.

She said: "It's difficult to learn how to drive in Wolverhampton because there are a lot of side roads which you need to keep an eye out for, as pedestrians sometimes cross the road without looking or as you are about to turn in.

"The most difficult thing I find on the roads in Wolverhampton are the spiral roundabouts, and where road markings are faded, as it makes it more difficult to see where you need to position your car correctly.