YouTuber pals pay visit to motorway traffic control centres in Birmingham

Benny, Sarah and Jazzy at the National Traffic Operations Centre

Popular blogger Sarah Alexander, 31,who uses a wheelchair, and Deaf YouTubers Jasmine 'Jazzy' Whipps, 20, and Benny Ngo, 21, called into the sites to see how National Highways kept the motorway network moving.

They were invited to tour the National Traffic Operations Centre and West Midlands Regional Control Centres both in Birmingham.

The visit was part of the National Highways campaign, Driving on Motorways, which aims to ensure drivers know how motorways work and what to do in the event of a breakdown.

During the visit they discovered how staff deal with calls from motorists and the systems in place to make it easier for disabled drivers to get help if unable to use roadside telephones in case of breakdown.

Traffic officer Nigel Lea also demonstrated some of the kit carried in his vehicle and talked about dealing with incidents on motorways including stranded motorists.

Welcoming the group National Highways equality, diversity and inclusion manager Julian Horsler said: “We are committed to ensuring that disabled drivers can travel safely on our roads and are very grateful to Sarah, Jazzy and Benny for taking the time to visit us and for sharing important information with their followers.

“We want to make sure all drivers feel safe on our roads and know what to do if something goes wrong. Therefore it is important that we reach out to all groups of road users and use every platform available to us to do so.”

Since the visit the influencers have been sharing videos and information with their followers.

Jazzy who has more than 200,000 online followers said: "I don’t have to be stressed when having a breakdown as National Highways provides accessibility for deaf people now."

As part of the Driving on Motorways campaign, TV presenters Suzi Perry and Ortis Deley have produced practical videos and clips about using motorways which will be posted on the agencies Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn channels, advice will also be displayed at motorway services as part of the campaign which runs until the end of the month.