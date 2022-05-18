Man dies and two people injured in Burntwood crash

It happened at about around 3.15pm on Tuesday on Miners Way.

Despite efforts to administer trauma care and CPR from a bystander, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospital, one being treated for 'potentially serious injuries', and the second for 'injuries not believed to be serious'.

Several emergency crews attended the scene, including three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a community first responder, and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of one of the cars, a man, in a critical condition, with bystander CPR already in progress.

“Crews worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the patient but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver from the other car, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.