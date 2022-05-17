Delay warnings for roadworks on motorways and A-roads in Black Country and Staffordshire

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes, and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Sandwell

A4123, from 8pm Monday, May 16 to 6am Thursday, June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound and Southbound, Junction one to Junction 2, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for replacement of warning signs.

M5, from 9pm Monday, May 16 to 6am Wednesday, May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound, Junction 1 to M6 Northbound, Junction 8 link road, lane closures leading to a closure of the link road for emergency resurfacing works.

Walsall

M6, from 7am Wednesday, April 27 to 5am Monday, May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A Northbound and Southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, Junction 10.

South Staffordshire

A5, from 8pm Monday, May 9 to 6am Saturday, May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 from M6, Junction 12 to A5 Longford Island Eastbound and Westbound, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

M6, from 8pm Monday, February 14 to 5am Saturday, May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 10A to Junction 11, lane closures with closure of Hilton Park slip roads for electrical works.

A449, from 9pm Wednesday, May 18 to 6am Thursday, May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 13 to Junction 14 and Junction 13 entry slip road, lane closures leading a closure of the entry slip road for White Lining/Road Markings.

A5, from 9pm Thursday, May 19 to 6am Friday, May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 12 to Junction 13, total carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

Sandwell

M5, from 9pm Thursday, May 19 to 6am Saturday, May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Southbound, Junction 1, Lane closure on island and approach for electrical signage repair works.

M6, from 8pm Tuesday, May 24 to 6am Wednesday, May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 from, Junction 8 to Junction 10 Northbound, Hard shoulder and lane closure for technology works.

Walsall

M6, from midnight, Wednesday, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm Saturday, April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

A5, from 9pm Wednesday, December 8 2021 to 5.30am Saturday, September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 Junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

Wolverhampton

A449, from 9pm Monday, May 23 to 6am Tuesday, May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, Junction 2 roundabout, partial closure of roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.

South Staffordshire

A5, from 9am to 4.30pm on Friday, May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, between A449 Gailey, Junction to M6, Junction 12, lane closures for grass cutting works.

M54, from 9pm Friday, May 20 to 6am Saturday, May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 Eastbound, Junction 2 to Junction 1, lane closure for Electrical works.

A449, from 9pm Monday, May 23 to 6am Tuesday, May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54, Junction 2 roundabout, Partial closure of roundabout for carriageway resurfacing.

Stafford