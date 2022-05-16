Woman killed in crash with lorry on M5

Emergency crews were called to the scene between junctions 5 and 6 of the M5 in Worcestershire on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called out at 1.26pm. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of the car in a critical condition after coming into collision with an HGV.