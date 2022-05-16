Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman killed in crash with lorry on M5

DudleyTransportPublished:

A woman has died after a crash with a lorry on the M5.

Emergency crews were called to the scene between junctions 5 and 6 of the M5 in Worcestershire on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called out at 1.26pm. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find the driver of the car in a critical condition after coming into collision with an HGV.

“Crews worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care to the woman. But sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Transport
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Wyre Forest

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News