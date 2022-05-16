Notification Settings

Hole in Dudley road forces emergency closure

By Eleanor Lawson

A large hole has opened up in a road in Dudley, forcing an emergency closure until repair work on the road is complete.

Cinder Road in Gornal is closed by emergency order, with Dudley Council warning motorists that they could face significant disruption and congestion.

The road is not safe for traffic to pass through and a diversion route has been established via Stallings Lane, Wolverhampton Road, and Himley Road.

Temporary two-way signals are currently in place on Stallings Lane.

Dudley Council has said that the work to repair the road is expected to be completed by Friday.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

