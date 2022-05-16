Hole in Dudley road forces emergency closure

Cinder Road in Gornal is closed by emergency order, with Dudley Council warning motorists that they could face significant disruption and congestion.
The road is not safe for traffic to pass through and a diversion route has been established via Stallings Lane, Wolverhampton Road, and Himley Road.
⚠️ROAD CLOSURE: Cinder Road, Lower Gornal⚠️— Dudley Council - Play your part - #protectDudley (@dudleymbc) May 16, 2022
A large hole has opened up in the road and it is not safe to allow traffic to pass.
Significant disruption and congestion is likely for motorists who are urged to seek alternative routes where possible.https://t.co/LRRof71VW4 pic.twitter.com/WTWitdeydT
Temporary two-way signals are currently in place on Stallings Lane.
Dudley Council has said that the work to repair the road is expected to be completed by Friday.