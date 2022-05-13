Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train chaos as broken rail cancels services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

Commuters were facing delays and cancellations on Friday morning after a broken rail stopped trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Trains at Wolverhampton were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning
Trains at Wolverhampton were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning

The rail broke in the Wolverhampton area, blocking the line towards Birmingham New Street.

Train operators, including West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, warned that trains running between the two cities may be cancelled or diverted via Bescot Stadium.

West Midlands Railway warned passengers: "Some stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street will not be served by train. Disruption is expected to last until around 09:00 today (13 May)."

Services affected include:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Blackpool North / and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and London Euston

  • CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street / Reading / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe and Birmingham New Street, and between Crewe and Walsall, and between Wolverhampton and London Euston

  • Transport for Wales between Aberystwyth / Chester and Birmingham New Street, and between Holyhead / Aberystwyth / Chester / Crewe and Birmingham International

  • West Midlands Railway between Walsall and Wolverhampton, and between Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

Passengers were also being advised to check before travelling, and to keep their tickets for any compensation claims.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News