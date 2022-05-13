Train chaos as broken rail cancels services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Trains at Wolverhampton were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning

The rail broke in the Wolverhampton area, blocking the line towards Birmingham New Street.

Train operators, including West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, warned that trains running between the two cities may be cancelled or diverted via Bescot Stadium.

West Midlands Railway warned passengers: "Some stations between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street will not be served by train. Disruption is expected to last until around 09:00 today (13 May)."

Services affected include:

Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Blackpool North / and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and London Euston

CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street / Reading / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe and Birmingham New Street, and between Crewe and Walsall, and between Wolverhampton and London Euston

Transport for Wales between Aberystwyth / Chester and Birmingham New Street, and between Holyhead / Aberystwyth / Chester / Crewe and Birmingham International

West Midlands Railway between Walsall and Wolverhampton, and between Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street