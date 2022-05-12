Where to find cheapest fuel in the Black Country - as prices start to creep up again

Petrol station

Although three months of new records and rocketing fuel prices have come to a halt, prices are creeping up again week on week.

The 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in April has not transferred into similar savings for motorists at the pumps. Petrol is now 2.65p per litre lower than the record high of 167.3p on March 22, while diesel is 3.31p below 179.9p recorded on March 23.

The average price in the UK for unleaded fuel is 164.65p per litre, or for super unleaded 176.59p. For diesel the average is 178.98p whilst LPG stands at 85.70p.

Here are the cheapest places to fill up in the region:

Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - unleaded: 157.8p, diesel: 172.8p

Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Haywood Way - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

Asda Tipton, Wednesbury Oak Road - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 174.7p

Asda Oldbury, Wolverhampton Road - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

Sainsburys Wolverhampton, Raglan Road - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 173.9p

Tesco Wolverhampton, Penn Road - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 173.9p

Sainsburys Oldbury, Freeth Street - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 172.9p

Sainsburys Blackheath, Halesowen Street - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 174.9p

Applegreen Wednesbury, Bridge Street - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 176.8p

Asda Brierley Hill, Pearson Street - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 173.7p