Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Where to find cheapest fuel in the Black Country - as prices start to creep up again

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonTransportPublished:

Fuel prices remain high across the UK a month after the Chancellor announced a cut in VAT in a bid to help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

Petrol station
Petrol station

Although three months of new records and rocketing fuel prices have come to a halt, prices are creeping up again week on week.

The 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in April has not transferred into similar savings for motorists at the pumps. Petrol is now 2.65p per litre lower than the record high of 167.3p on March 22, while diesel is 3.31p below 179.9p recorded on March 23.

The average price in the UK for unleaded fuel is 164.65p per litre, or for super unleaded 176.59p. For diesel the average is 178.98p whilst LPG stands at 85.70p.

Here are the cheapest places to fill up in the region:

  • Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - unleaded: 157.8p, diesel: 172.8p

  • Asda Wolverhampton, Jack Haywood Way - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

  • Asda Tipton, Wednesbury Oak Road - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 174.7p

  • Asda Oldbury, Wolverhampton Road - unleaded: 158.7p, diesel: 172.7p

  • Sainsburys Wolverhampton, Raglan Road - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 173.9p

  • Tesco Wolverhampton, Penn Road - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 173.9p

  • Sainsburys Oldbury, Freeth Street - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 172.9p

  • Sainsburys Blackheath, Halesowen Street - unleaded: 158.9p, diesel: 174.9p

  • Applegreen Wednesbury, Bridge Street - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 176.8p

  • Asda Brierley Hill, Pearson Street - unleaded: 159.7p, diesel: 173.7p

Prices taken from app.petrolprices.com on May 12.

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Oldbury
Dudley
Walsall
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News