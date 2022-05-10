All Black County and Staffordshire roadworks due to take place over the next week

Planned roadworks

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes, and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Sandwell

A4123, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 1 to Junction 2, lane closures with closure of main carriageway and slip roads for replacement of warning signs.

M5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 Northbound, Junction 1 to M6 Northbound, Junction 8 link road, lane closures leading to a closure of the link road for emergency resurfacing works.

Walsall

M6, from 7am April 27 to 5am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A Northbound and Southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, Junction 10.

South Staffordshire

A5, from 9pm January 4 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 11 to 12 Northbound and Southbound and slip road, lane closures and carriageway closures for electrical works.

M6, from 8pm February 14 to 5am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 10A to Junction 11, lane closures with closure of Hilton Park slip roads for electrical works.

A5, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 from M6, Junction 12 to A5 Longford Island eastbound and westbound, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

A5, from 10pm May 13 to 6am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 11 Southbound, entry slip road, slip road carriageway closure for Electrical works.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

Sandwell

M5, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Northbound and Southbound, Junction two to Junction 1, Lane closure for drainage.

M6, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 9 to Junction 8, Lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 6 to Junction 8, Lane closure for inspection/survey.

M5, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Northbound, Junction 3 to Junction 1, Lane closures with single lane running for inspection/survey of the carriageway.

M5, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Southbound, Junction 1, Lane closure on island and approach for electrical signage repair works.

Walsall

M6, from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 Junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

M6, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 10a to Junction 10, Lane closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 9 to Junction 8, Lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm May 11 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and M6 Southbound, Junction 9 exit slips, off network, Junction 9 roundabout and A461 Northbound and Southbound, Lane closures for inspection/survey.

South Staffordshire

M6, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 14 to Junction 11, Lane closure for Electrical works.

M6, from 9pm February 28 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 11 to Junction 13 Lane closure for communications.

A449, from 8pm May 2 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 Northbound and Southbound, from M54, Junction 2 to school lane, lane closure for drainage pipe works.

A449, from 9am May 9 to 4.30pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449/ M54 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 2 island to A5 Gailey, various lane closures for grass cutting.

M54, from 10pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound, Junction 2 to Junction 1, Lane closures for Electrical works.

M6, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 13 to Junction 14, Lane closure for communications.

Stafford

M6, from 9pm May 10 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 15 to Junction 13, Lane closure for communications.