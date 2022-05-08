Notification Settings

M6 Junction 10: Motorists warned of more overnight closures after weekend of tailbacks

By Adam SmithWalsall

Motorists face another two weeks of overnight closures around the M6's Junction 10 after a weekend of tailbacks due to the junction's redevelopment.

The old J10 bridge being demolished, captured by the Express & Star drone

The junction was closed overnight from Tuesday, April 16, until Friday, April but National Highways confirmed overnight closures are needed until Friday, May 20.

The junction has been closed all weekend to allow the demolition of a bridge as part of the £78 million transformation of the Walsall junction.

There were delays of 30 minutes at 9.30am on Saturday and they continued throughout the day, by midday there were four miles of congestion north and three miles south.

On Monday and Tuesday several sections of the junction will be closed from 9pm to 5am and from Wednesday until Monday, May 16 from 9pm to 5am, several sections will be closed including the A454 (Black Country Route) eastbound on the approach to the junction 10 roundabout.

A National Highways spokesman said: "We’re moving our resurfacing works to the north side of the M6 junction 10 roundabout to raise the existing road surface up to the level of the new north bridge.

"These works will start on Monday, May 9 and require overnight closures until Friday, May 20."

The diversion for traffic wishing to join the M6 northbound or southbound is the Black Country Route to Black Country New Road and across to M6 Junction 9.

Traffic from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound will be able to join the M6 southbound but not the M6 northbound as the northbound entry slip road will be closed.

Traffic wishing to join the M6 northbound will be diverted to the M6 Junction 10 southbound carriageway to exit at Junction 7 and re-join the M6 northbound.

From Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20 from 9pm to 5am several sections of Junction 10 and approaching roads will be closed overnight.

There will be a full closure of the A454 (Black Country Route) eastbound on the approach to the Junction 10 roundabout.

Motorists will also have to deal with the full closure of the southbound exit slip road and several other diversions.

Full details of the various dates and diversions, which National Highways admit could change at short notice, can be found at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/west-midlands/m6-junction-10-improvement/.

