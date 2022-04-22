M6 stretch closed after man is hit by lorry

Traffic building on the M6 northbound as a result of the closure. Photo: Motorway Cameras

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, has sustained serious injuries after the crash near Birmingham and has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.09pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M6 Northbound between junctions 6 and 7.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the West Midlands Care Team and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the pedestrian. He had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment. The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.”

The M6 was shut for several hours to allow emergency services to work but has now reopened.

Road users were advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time.

West Midlands Police said: "The man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Part of the motorway was closed for a short time, but has since re-opened.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 1570 of April 22."

Within 30 minutes National Highways was reporting more than three miles of queues, stretching back to Junction 4a with the M42.

A diversion route has been set up which involves leaving the motorway at Junction 6 and joining the A38(M) Aston Expressway southbound until Dartmouth Circus.

From there, drivers should go westbound along the A4540 Newtown Middleway until the junction with the A34 (Newton Row) and join the A34 northbound until they rejoin the M6 at Junction 7.