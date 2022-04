Traffic queueing on the M6 southbound on Tuesday. Photo: Traffic England

Two out of four southbound lanes have been closed near Walsall as a result of the collision.

The crash happened between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 9 for Wednesbury and traffic is backed up past the M54 towards Staffordshire as a result.

National Highways warned of more than five miles of congestion and 60-minute delays at 9am.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.