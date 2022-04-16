Notification Settings

Busy roads near McArthurGlen outlet to close overnight to lay new road markings

By Lisa O'Brien

Work to lay new road markings on a busy Cannock roundabout begins next week.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

The scheme on the A460 Eastern Way/A5190 Lichfield Road roundabout will take place over four nights, from Monday April 25, when full closures will be needed so that work can be carried out safely.

The roundabout is close to the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands.

Full closures will be in place from Monday to Thursday night, 8pm until 5am.

The A460 Eastern Way will be closed in both directions between the junctions of Hayes Way and Orbital Way, whilst A5190 Lichfield Road will be closed between Heath Way and Devon Road.

Work is being paid for by the designer outlet developer.

Access to properties will be maintained from the closure points, however it will not be possible to provide any access to and from the roundabout due to the nature of work being carried out.

The new road marking material is more durable and long-lasting.

If there is poor weather, an additional night’s closure on April 29 may be needed to complete the works.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "This busy roundabout on the Lichfield Road/Eastern Way junction serves the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet which is funding this scheme.

"Work is being carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

"Unfortunately, closures will be needed so that work can be carried out safely and as quickly as possible, with more durable marking being laid.

"We’d remind people to allow extra travel time during the closure periods and thank people for their patience while the scheme is carried out.”

