A5 stretch closed as air ambulance sent to serious crash

Gailey Island, Stafford

The A5 is closed in both directions from the A449 at Gailey to Junction 12 of the M6 as a result of the multi-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at around 11.30am on Thursday and has seen debris and oil spilled across the road.

An air ambulance has been sent to the scene along with paramedics, police and National Highways officers.

It happened near the busy Gailey Island, where the A5 meets the A449 at the junction of Stafford Road and Wolverhampton Road near the Spread Eagle Pub.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We’re currently in attendance at a serious RTC on the A5, near Gailey Island, Stafford. We were called at 11.33am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford are currently on scene treating two patients."