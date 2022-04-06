Driver visits 30 filling stations as fuel shortage continues to cause problems

Drivers have reported visiting several filling stations in a bid to find fuel

Drivers have reported having to search far and wide to fill up as shortages continue to take their toll.

It was also reported that the Roadchef Norton Canes services on the M6 Toll had run out of HGV fuel.

A spokesperson from Roadchef said: "Unfortunately, we currently do not have any supply of HGV fuel at our Norton Canes service area located on the M6 Toll between T6 and T7, due to a cancelled delivery.

"We have been informed of a new delivery arriving tonight.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to affected HGV drivers and are working hard with the Forecourt Operator, to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

"This hasn’t impacted standard car and van fuel, which will be available as usual."

Motorists in Wolverhampton have again struggled to get fuel, with local Sarah Wilde nearly abandoning her search due to difficulties faced.

She said: "It is like the the panic buying in the past.

"If it wasn’t for the fact I had a low fuel warning light I would've abandoned it and given up.

"But I had to drop my daughter off in the morning, so I tried the big Sainsbury’s in town, there was a huge queue and the forecourt was half closed.

"Then I tried Asda near Molineux, which was completely closed. After that I went to Bentley bridge, which was completely closed with no diesel or petrol.

"I live in Bushbury and happened to glance at the Texaco Texaco Fallings Park Service Station. If I couldn’t get any it would have been difficult to get the children to school.

"I was thinking we were going to have to tell my one child to work from home."

It comes after 13 people were arrested in the West Midlands following a protest at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham on April 3.

The people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated trespassing and have since been released with strict bail conditions.

Most recently, a group of approximately 20 people sat down in the road with banners at the gate to the Kingsbury Oil terminal in Warwickshire, causing tankers to be turned away.

Christopher Barnsley told the Express & Star he drove around all night to search for fuel as he needs his car to get to work.

He said: "I managed to get some yesterday after searching for two and a half hours.

"There was only a little amount left at BP in Oldbury, on the Wolverhampton road.

"I checked 30 across the day yesterday, the majority didn’t have diesel.

"I was searching across Great Bridge, Sedgley and Wolverhampton.