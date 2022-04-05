Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Air ambulance called as two people injured in crash next to M6 junction

By Nathan RoweWalsallTransportPublished:

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at a busy junction next to the M6 in the Black Country.

Air ambulance in attendance landed in Pleck Park Walsall
Air ambulance in attendance landed in Pleck Park Walsall

An air ambulance landed in Pleck Park after the single-car crash happened on Wood Green Road near Junction 9 of the motorway on Tuesday afternoon.

A man and a woman were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks. The extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

There was heavy traffic in the area after the crash happened at around 3.15pm, while the junction for the motorway has been left damaged.

A resident who lives nearby, Steve, said: "It looks like someone has come down the Junction 9 slip road heading north and had a collision.

"All the big steel barrier on the island is caved in and there's wires sticking out the ground.

"I saw the helicopter circle over and it landed just behind my house

"There was fire service, ambulance and police there and it looked like the car was being cut."

Members of a local Facebook group urged people to avoid the area if possible.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 3.15pm to Wood Green Road near Junction 9 of the M6, Wednesbury to reports of a single-car RTC.

"An ambulance, critical care paramedic, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

"Crews treated two occupants, a man and a woman, who had both suffered injuries in the collision.

"Both patients were conveyed hospital for further checks."

Transport
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News