Air ambulance called as two people injured in crash next to M6 junction

Air ambulance in attendance landed in Pleck Park Walsall

An air ambulance landed in Pleck Park after the single-car crash happened on Wood Green Road near Junction 9 of the motorway on Tuesday afternoon.

A man and a woman were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks. The extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

There was heavy traffic in the area after the crash happened at around 3.15pm, while the junction for the motorway has been left damaged.

A resident who lives nearby, Steve, said: "It looks like someone has come down the Junction 9 slip road heading north and had a collision.

📍#A461 Wood Green Rd, #Wednesbury



⚠️Collision



⏳ Heavy congestion with 20 minute delays.



Allow extra time. pic.twitter.com/N0hPLxT5TC — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) April 5, 2022

"All the big steel barrier on the island is caved in and there's wires sticking out the ground.

"I saw the helicopter circle over and it landed just behind my house

"There was fire service, ambulance and police there and it looked like the car was being cut."

Members of a local Facebook group urged people to avoid the area if possible.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 3.15pm to Wood Green Road near Junction 9 of the M6, Wednesbury to reports of a single-car RTC.

"An ambulance, critical care paramedic, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended.

"Crews treated two occupants, a man and a woman, who had both suffered injuries in the collision.