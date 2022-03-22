West Midlands Mayor apologises for Metro failure admitting "uncertain" when services will resume

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

Two days after trams were taken out of service because of "cracks" Mr Street released a one minute video on his social media channels about the latest crisis to hit the Metro.

Mr Street said: "On Saturday we were told about a new safety concern from manufacturer CAF.

"It was different from what we had before Christmas, it is about cracking in the bodies around the doors. Obviously when you get an instruction like that all the trams have to come out immediately, safety first. Now we are going about examining each one."

Passengers only began relying on a full timetable between Wolverhampton and Birmingham last month after the previous suspension in service which saw the trams halted for the busy Christmas period.

Engineers took weeks to get the Spanish built CAF trams safely running again after the November announcement about cracks so the prospect of passengers hopping on and off trams this month became even more remote with the Mayor's admission about uncertainty the service resuming.

He said: "Until we know the extent of the problems and what is need to be done with this repair we cannot say exactly when the service will come back."

This morning I have spoken to the CEO of CAF to impress upon him the need for our trams to be safe and reliable.



The West Midlands Metro only has one type of tram which carries passengers unlike other places in the world which vary the trams so if their is a safety concern or design fault on one then another model will continue to run.

Mr Street raised hoped brand new trams on order, which are also made by CAF, purchased for the new extensions to Hagley Village and Wolverhampton Railway Station could be rushed into service.

He said: "We are also looking if we can bring forward newer trams that have been delivered in advance of the extensions and bring them into service as quickly as possible. Maybe that can be a swift solution."

Mr Street, who was re-elected last May for the Conservative Party, said: "I know this is deeply frustrating for passengers that rely on it. I'm sorry, I know it is an unacceptable position."

"I'm ultimately responsible but I am holding those who responsible for this to account.

"This morning I have spoken to the CEO of the manufacturer an impressed on him the need for reliable service and get this repair done, once and for all we get a safe service that everyone can rely on."

Birmingham Council cabinet member for transport Councillor Waseem Zaffar blamed the Metro failure on Mayor Street and raised the prospect of the Commonwealth Games suffering due the reoccurring problems.

He said in a letter to the Mayor: "Once again you have broken your promises and the trams have ground to a halt. The people of our region are fed up with excuses and demand a working Metro service.