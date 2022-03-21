Notification Settings

Great Barr main road to close overnight for two weeks for resurfacing

By Thomas Parkes

Parts of a main road in Great Barr will temporarily shut as works are carried out to resurface the route following Sprint bus route "improvements".

The A34 will be closed over night between Merrions Close and the entrance to the nearby Aston University Recreation Centre at Great Barr. Photo: Google
Sandwell Council bosses are using their powers to close sections of the A34 Birmingham Road from March 28 to April 8 between 10pm to 6am.

The northbound carriageway, between Merrions Close and the entrance to the nearby Aston University Recreation Centre, will temporarily close.

Other closures will see the southbound carriageway over the A34 flyover to the Scott Arms junction, including the southbound exit slip road off the M6 Junction 7 gyratory onto the A34 Birmingham Road, shut.

Vehicles will also be stopped from travelling down the northbound carriageway from the Scott Arms junction to the junction of Pages Lane, including the service road to the shops adjacent to Cross Lane, and the northbound over the A34 Birmingham Road flyover.

Transport chiefs said access to the M6 Junction 7 gyratory will be maintained via Pages Lane to the A34 northbound access to the M6 J7 gyratory, Lochranza Croft and Arran Close. Meanwhile access to Chapel Lane and MerrionsCclose will be maintained off Wilderness Lane and A34.

Meanwhile Cross Lane, Scott Road and Sundial Lane will be closed at the point of their junctions with the A34 Birmingham Road with access being maintained from the other end of each road.

Vehicles will, in addition, be prohibited from turning right out of Queslett Road on to A34 Birmingham Road. Diversion routes will be signed for both Walsall and Birmingham-bound traffic – and these will be primarily via A4148 Broadway, A4031 West Bromwich Road, A4031 Walsall Road ((Lyndhurst Road and Hollyhedge Road for southbound traffic), A4041 Newton Road and vice-versa.

Transport chiefs expected the work to be completed by April 8, with the works set to start on March 28 from 8pm to 6am. It is being carried out to resurface the A34 following road improvements implemented as part of the new Sprint bus route.

Transport
News
Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

