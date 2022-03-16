Photos reveal M54 repair work progress ahead of new motorway closures

Work on the M54

National Highways says the £2.5 million scheme will ensure the motorway is safe for motorists to use for years to come.

It comes ahead of closures which will affect drivers travelling from Telford towards Wolverhampton on two weekends.

From 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday the eastbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads at Junction 2 for the A449 north of Wolverhampton. A diversion route will be in place.

The same stretch will also be shut from the evening of Friday March 25 to the Monday morning, when the eastbound route will also be closed between the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 4 for Telford Services.

The 23-mile motorway is regularly used by commuters travelling between Shropshire and the West Midlands and is also a popular route for motorists making the journey to North Wales.

Despite providing 50 years of almost maintenance-free life, National Highways says decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys has left the motorway needing "vital" upgrades.

Teams have been carrying out repair work since January which involve resurfacing the route and replacing road markings and studs.

Project manager Heidi Carroll said: “These images show the scale of work taking place on the M54, which is a key part of the Midlands motorway network.

“This is essential repair work that will ensure motorists have safe, reliable and smooth journeys for many years to come.

“Concrete roads have served the country well since they were first built half a century ago. They have proved tough and durable over the years, helping every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services that we all depend on.”

She said concrete roads make up almost 400 miles, or four per cent, of England’s motorway and major A-road network and were largely built in the 60s and 70s when traffic volumes were half of what they are today.

They are mostly found along the eastern side of the country but there are also some smaller stretches in other parts of England.

Ms Carroll said the repair scheme in Shropshire was part of a nationwide drive to revitalise concrete roads in England.

"Up to £400 million will be invested over the next five years to 2025. This is part of National Highways commitment to the Government’s second Road Investment Strategy to maintain and renew the strategic road network," she said.