More Shrewsbury to Birmingham train services to be re-instated

A train at Telford Central Station.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) says it will be re-instating a number of services on the Birmingham - Shrewsbury line and other parts of its network in the coming weeks.

"With the situation beginning to improve, we are now in a position to re-instate some services on these routes," said a statement on the company's website.

From Monday February 28, the company says it will be reintroducing three services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham and three coming the other way. They are the 06.51, 09.11 and 16.41 Shrewsbury to Birmingham, and the 08.00, 15.34, and 18.00 Birmingham to Shrewsbury.

From today to February 28 WMR is warning passengers that while it is incrementally re-instating services, passengers may experience on-the-day changes during periods when short-term staff resource is stretched. That includes during school and public holidays.

The company has also announced that from Monday 21 February, a full timetable will resume between Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International, meaning the services removed in early January will be reinstated.

From Sunday February 27, a full train service will be re-introduced on Leamington Spa – Nuneaton line.

WMR is also currently anticipating some service changes on services through Birmingham Snow Hill between February 14 and 28.

See the company's website for more information at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/february-timetable-updates-travel-advice.