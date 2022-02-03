Seven miles of queues on M6 as lorry crash leads to diesel leaking onto motorway

The lorry stuck in the middle of the M6

Several miles of queues have built up on the northbound carriageway between Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton, and Junction10a for the M54 as a result of the crash which occurred over lunchtime on Thursday.

CCTV images show the lorry stuck in lane two.

In a warning to motorists National Highways tweeted: "The collision has resulted in a ruptured fuel tank on the lorry and diesel is leaking on to the road. Expect delays to increase quickly."

Traffic was initially stopped completely before vehicles were allowed to pass the stricken lorry using the hard shoulder and one lane.

In an update posted at 1.23pm, the agency said police were on the scene and recovery had been arranged.