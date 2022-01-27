M6 delays after three crashes in three hours on Black Country stretch

Stock photo

The collisions happened within three hours of each other in the Black Country on Thursday morning.

First, a pile-up happened on the southbound motorway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 8 for the M5 at around 7am.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, led to tailbacks of more than seven miles and delays of more than an hour with the motorway not fully reopened until around 8.30am.

There was also heavy congestion on smaller nearby roads such as the A454 and Black Country Route as a result.

Then, just as delays from the incident were beginning to clear, a crash happened southbound between Junction 10A for the M54 and Junction 10 for Walsall. Two lanes were shut until the area was cleared and the road reopened at around 10am.

Meanwhile drivers heading north were held up in four-mile queues after a crash between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 8 for the M5.

That smash involved one car.

Highways England warned motorists to expect delays of around 40 minutes as a result, with lanes fully reopened at around 9am.