New Sandwell cycle route to boost residents’ health and the environment

The new off-road cycle route will run along the A4123 Birmingham New Road, protecting cyclists from motorised traffic while distancing them from pedestrians.

Following feedback from consultation in March 2021, Sandwell Council and Dudley Council will work in partnership to invest in the route between the Burnt Tree and Tipton Road junctions.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “This new cycle route is the first phase of our ambition to provide a route along the whole length of the A4123, between Wolverhampton city centre and Hagley Road, working in collaboration with partnering authorities.

A4123 cycling interventions map

"It is a fantastic, exciting first step in improving opportunities for cycling around our borough and across the wider West Midlands region, and it will provide excellent connectivity to a future Metro stop.

“The safe, protected cycle route and footway improvements will provide cycling and walking opportunities to benefit residents’ mental and physical health through activity, and benefit the environment by encouraging sustainable travel.”

With funds from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund, the high-quality cycle route and footway improvements will make bicycle and walking journeys safer along the route.

The cycle path will not have an impact on traffic flows on the road, as it will be created on the existing verge.

Working with partnering authorities, there are aspirations for future extensions to this route, to Wolverhampton Ring Road in the north, and the Hagley Road linking to Birmingham in the south.

There are also plans to widen the Metro bridge as part of the existing planned Metro extension works to allow space for the cycle path to continue uninterrupted, and proposals are being developed to provide safe and efficient passage for cyclists across Burnt Tree junction.

Work is set to begin on the cycle route in February 2022, with completion expected by the early summer of 2022.