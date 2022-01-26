Notification Settings

Broken down lorry causes traffic queues in Bridgnorth

By Charlotte Bentley

A lorry has broken down in Bridgnorth, causing traffic queues for motorists.

The lorry broke down near the Bandon Arms. Photo: Google.
Police in Bridgnorth were dealing with an incident on the roundabout off Cann Hall Road, near the Bandon Arms, on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7.50am, near the busy roundabout during rush hour.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes while they dealt with the traffic issues caused by the broken down vehicle.

Bridgnorth Police team tweeted at around 8.30am: "We are currently dealing with an incident on the Bandon Arms roundabout in Bridgnorth.

"A lorry has broken down on the road about and is causing issues with the traffic. Please bare [sic] with us while we deal with it."

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre also warned motorists.

"Road blockage on the Cann Hall roundabout in Bridgnorth, near to the football ground. Please avoid the area."

Transport
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

