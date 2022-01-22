A crash involving a lorry and a car closed the M5 southbound. Photo: Highways England

The collision happened early on Saturday morning and has blocked the M5 southbound between Junction 5 for Droitwich and Junction 6 at Worcester.

It left a car and a lorry on their sides, with the lorry crashing through a barrier and leaving the carriageway.

Images from the scene showed the HGV on the embankment leaning onto the lane.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Fire Service and West Mercia Police all attended the collision but the extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

There are long delays as a result, with a diversion in place while the southbound motorway remains closed and the crash scene is cleared.

Vehicles are queueing to leave the motorway at Junction 5 and Traffic England suggested the road was unlikely to be fully open again until Saturday afternoon.

The northbound road is open as normal.

A diversion is in place while the stretch of M5 remains closed and work continues.

M5 diversion route

Drivers are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs: