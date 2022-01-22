Notification Settings

M5 delays: Crash shuts motorway as lorry and car overturn

By Nathan RoweTransportPublished:

A busy stretch of the M5 has been closed after a crash where a car overturned and a lorry left the motorway.

A crash involving a lorry and a car closed the M5 southbound. Photo: Highways England
A crash involving a lorry and a car closed the M5 southbound. Photo: Highways England

The collision happened early on Saturday morning and has blocked the M5 southbound between Junction 5 for Droitwich and Junction 6 at Worcester.

It left a car and a lorry on their sides, with the lorry crashing through a barrier and leaving the carriageway.

Images from the scene showed the HGV on the embankment leaning onto the lane.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Fire Service and West Mercia Police all attended the collision but the extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

There are long delays as a result, with a diversion in place while the southbound motorway remains closed and the crash scene is cleared.

Vehicles are queueing to leave the motorway at Junction 5 and Traffic England suggested the road was unlikely to be fully open again until Saturday afternoon.

The northbound road is open as normal.

A diversion is in place while the stretch of M5 remains closed and work continues.

M5 diversion route

Drivers are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit M5 at J5 and take the 4th exit on to the A38 southbound

  • Travel along the A38 until the junction with the A4538

  • Turn left on to the A4538 southbound

  • Continue on the A4538 to M5 J6 roundabout

  • Take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M5

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

