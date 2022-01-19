Road closures for Walsall and West Bromwich as M6 and M5 projects continue

The works at Junction 10 of the M6 will include road closures over the next few weeks. Photo: Paul Turner

There will be a series of overnight closures on the M6 between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 10 as the work to build a new bridge and upgrade the road system continues.

The junction is one of the busiest in the country and has had work carried out on it since last summer as the road over the motorway is widened. The latest work will lead to nearby road closures next week.

This will start with a full closure of the A454 Wolverhampton Road East from Bloxwich Lane to the Junction 10 roundabout each night from Monday, January 24 to Wednesday, January 26 from 10pm to 5pm, with diversions along Old Pleck Road.

From Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 11, there will be a full closure of Wolverhampton Road West from 8pm to 5am, with diversions from Bentley Road North to Marshland way roundabout and Black Country Road eastbound to Junction 10.

Additionally, the full northbound exit slip will be closed on the same dates from 9pm to 5am, with diversions by exiting at M6 junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway then re-entering the M54 at Junction 1 to exit at M6 junction 10.

The final part of works will see the full A454 Westbound section closed from Wednesday, February 3 to Thursday, February 4 from 9pm to 5am, with diversions along Old Pleck Road.

A separate resurfacing project by Sandwell Council will see lanes closed on Birmingham Road in West Bromwich in the same period.

Patching work will take place at the Junction 1 island of the M5 overnight from 8pm to 4am on January 24, 25 and 27 and from 11pm to 4am on January 26.