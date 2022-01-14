Full Metro services to resume on January 13 - two months after suspension due to tram cracks

A Metro tram on the first day of a reduced service on December 15 at St Georges, Wolverhampton.

Passengers were left shocked and bewildered when Metro services were suspended on November 13 after tracks were found in the trams raising urgent safety concerns.

On December 15 the first repaired trams and a few of the brand new CAF Urbos began running a skeleton service between Wolverhampton St George’s and Bull Street only.

Today (Friday) West Midlands Metro announced passengers can look forward to a full service resuming at the end of the month, six weeks after an optimistic prediction of a resumption after four weeks in the days after the suspension.

A spokesman said: "Ongoing repairs to the West Midlands Metro tram fleet are progressing well and we expect to be able to return regular services to Grand Central and the Library by January 30.

"This is dependent on tram availability. A service between Wolverhampton and Bull Street has been maintained over the last month and this was achieved with a mix of fully repaired trams from the existing fleet and some new vehicles we were able to fast track into service.

"Engineers from both West Midlands Metro and the tram manufacturer have been working round the clock to ensure the new repairs are robust and that once a full service resumes it will be safe, reliable and sustainable."

Fallings Park Councillor and member of the West Midlands Transport Delivery Committee Chris Burden told the Express and Star: "This is fantastic news for Wolverhampton residents, even if it is overdue.

"Centenary square is an important destination for workers and leisure users alike. We need this link open to build trust in our transport system."

He added: "If we want people to take public transport seriously, we need to take their concerns seriously too. We need to keep the pressure on the WMCA to deliver a service which works for passengers, and works for tax payers."

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street welcomed the resumption of a full service.

He said: "I would like to thank the public for their patience during what has been a very frustrating period of disruption to Metro services in Birmingham city centre.

"The announcement today from our operator means we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and can look forward to seeing trams running along Corporation Street to Grand Central and Library by the end of the month.