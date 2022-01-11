‘One of a kind’ Australian car is star of NEC auction

The 1979 Holden Torana GTR XU1-Bathurst

The show runs at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre from March 18 to 20.

The car is believed to be possibly the only one of its kind in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is one of only 150 that were built in Australia.

The engine number for each of the 150 specials was recorded in the service manual by Holden, so that technicians would be able to service the vehicle in accordance with specific requirements for this model. All of the original books are present with the car, which is offered in the original “Strike Me Pink” livery.

The car is UK registered and has been owned by the vendor for 29 years.

It was last started in 1985 and is in need of restoration.

The car is offered with a guide price of between £45,000 and £55,000.

The last example sold at auction, as a fully restored vehicle, topped £160,000 and significant interest is expected in this rare car.

The Holden will feature in an extensive catalogue that marks the return of classic car auctions to the March show for the first time in three years.