M6 Toll price to increase 10p for cars from February

The M6 Toll near Norton Canes in Staffordshire

As part of the new pricing structure, there will be a 10p rise for cars at mainline and local junction plazas, a 20p increase for vans and a 30p increase for HGVs using the road.

It means the cost of driving along the mainline of the road from 7am to 7pm will be £7.10 for cars, £12.50 for vans and £12.90 for HGVs.

But there will be a freeze on local Saver offers to encourage more drivers to take short local journeys on the toll motorway.

The new prices will come into force from February 16.

It comes after a post-pandemic bounce back in traffic volumes across the UK.

Recent data from the M6 Toll shows a 19.7 per cent increase in vans and HGVs using the road from August to October compared to the same period in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Julie Davies, commercial director at toll operators Midland Expressway Ltd, said: “The Saver products, such as FlexiPass and FlexiVan, are designed to encourage more car and van drivers to switch their local journeys onto the M6 Toll, so they can avoid local traffic hotspots and busy routes.

“With that in mind, we have made the decision to put a price hold on our popular Saver products to encourage more regular use of the M6toll for short, local journeys. As traffic volumes return to pre-pandemic levels and the festive period brings increased congestion, drivers using the M6 Toll can enjoy a seamless, hassle-free alternative to the build-up of traffic on local roads, further enhanced by the digital infrastructure we have in place for online accounts.

“The importance of keeping pace with technology has been recognised by the Government, with their recent changes to the new mobile phoning driving laws. While the laws on using a mobile phone when driving have been rightly tightened, an exemption to allow drivers on the M6 Toll to make contactless payments while stationary at road tolls has been included and is welcomed.

“This syncs well with M6 Toll’s own ‘Road Ahead’ digital transformation programme, designed to deliver more seamless, hassle free, efficient journeys, with our recent FlexiPass ANPR trial a good example of this. It all forms part of the M6toll’s ongoing commitment to developing products, offers and incentives that provide extra flexibility, convenience and value to those using the M6toll road.”

]Saver products eligible for the price hold include FlexiPass, a discounted ticket for short, local journeys. Launched in January last year, FlexiPass offers 10 pre-paid journeys for £2.90 each. Trips are linked to a pre-paid online account via ANPR in-lane technology, so there’s no need to stop at the plaza to pay by card.